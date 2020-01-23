Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Onn 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet
$47 $55
free shipping

That's a low by around $52. Buy Now at eBay

  • Coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" bags this price
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
  • 1.3GHz quad core processor
  • 10.1" 800 x 1280 IPS display
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 0.3 megapixel front-facing camera
  • 2 megapixel rear-facing camera
  • Model: ONA19TB007
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
