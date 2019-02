UntilGone offers the refurbished NutriNinja 8-Piece Auto iQ Blender for $49.99. Coupon code "NIN1000" cuts that to. With, that's $29 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It features a 1,000-watt motor, digital timer, 18-oz. cup, and 24-oz. cup. Deal ends February 14.A 90-day Ninja warranty applies.