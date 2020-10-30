You'd pay $20 more for a new model; GameStop is charging the same for used units. Buy Now at GameStop
- You need to select "Refurbished" on the product pages. The pre-owned models cost the same.
- Available in several colors.
- A 1-year Nintendo warranty applies.
- 32GB internal storage
- Custom NVIDIA Tegra processor
- 5.5" 1280 x 720p touchscreen
- Fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
This is the lowest price we've seen for this special edition console that flew off the shelves earlier this year. (We've typically seen it bundled with other items at a higher cost.) Plus, you'll save a buck compared to other stores. Buy Now at GameStop
While that's list price, it's a rare major retailer with stock available. Buy Now at GameStop
$13 under the best price we could find purchasing these items separately. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- Nintendo Switch console with red and blue Joy-Con
- includes Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game
- screen protector
- 16GB microSD card
Apply coupon code "5771020" to save a total of $32. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 105 classic and new games built-In
- 2 wired controllers
- includes AC adapter
Includes over 500 items, with brands such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $4, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- No warranty information is provided.
That's a $60 savings off the list price. Buy Now at GameStop
- Make sure "Refurbished" is selected to see this price.
That's at least $15 less than what you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- Includes the console, The Last of Us Part 2, and a 3-month PS Plus subscription.
Treat yourself to an early Holiday gift! Buy Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
That's around half of what third-party sellers are charging. Buy Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders over $35.
- includes wired controller, screen protector kit, Joycon gel guards, and car adapter
Save on a variety of used games for PlayStation 4, Wii U, Switch, Xbox One, and more, with prices from $5. Shop Now at GameStop
- Orders of $35 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $3.99. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- amiibo functionality
- HD rumble
- motion controls
- Model: HACAFSSKA
