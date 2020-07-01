Check out fast, these consoles have been nearly impossible to find. Buy Now at Nintendo
- A 1-year Nintendo warranty applies.
That's $95 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Nintendo
- 30 pre-installed games
Bag accessories from only $5; with headsets from only $12, mini arcade games from $16, and wireless adapters from $19. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is provided.
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
- 36 Data East games built-in, including hard-to-find classics like BurgerTime, Karate Champ, and Bad Dudes
- Full color 4.25" screen
- Removable joystick
- Built-in speaker with volume control
- 3.5mm headphone jack
Buy any new or used console and you can save on a bevy of pre-owned games, including Overwatch, Horizon Zero Dawn, Kingdom Hearts III, and more. Buy Now at GameStop
- Choose from PS4, Xbox One, or older consoles.
- Scroll down on a console's product page to see a "Shop Now" button for the 5 games.
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
Save on Switch and 3DS downloads, including Okami, Phoenix Wright, and Monster Hunter. Shop Now at Nintendo
Made by a few Nintendo developers while working from home, this simple game turns the Joy-Con controllers into a virtual jump rope. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 2-player support
Save on a variety of titles including Trancelation, Breakfast Bar Tycoon, Purrs in Heaven, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Scroll to the end of the page to see these listings. The category contains some games over $10 as well, but the prices are clearly marked.
