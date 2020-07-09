It's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Nintendo
- includes one NES controller
- 30 pre-installed games
That's $10 under list and well below what third-party sellers are charging for new units.
Update: Shipping adds $5. Buy Now at Nintendo
- A one year Nintendo warranty is provided.
- 21 classic SNES games
- 2 wired SNES controllers
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
- 36 Data East games built-in, including hard-to-find classics like BurgerTime, Karate Champ, and Bad Dudes
- Full color 4.25" screen
- Removable joystick
- Built-in speaker with volume control
- 3.5mm headphone jack
Find a variety of titles including Food Truck Tycoon-Asian Cuisine, UNO, and STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Please scroll to the end of this sale page to see these listings.
Switch things up on your next Zoom call with some Nintendo backgrounds – including Animal Crossing (I predict this game might be very popular sometime soon, you heard it here first), Mario Kart, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 52 backgrounds and not a Waluigi to be seen. Wahhhh.
Made by a few Nintendo developers while working from home, this simple game turns the Joy-Con controllers into a virtual jump rope. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 2-player support
Pay a penny and save $10 off list for this game of switching trains on tracks. Buy Now at Nintendo
The mug alone costs at least $7 more than this elsewhere. Buy Now at Target
- Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose pickup to dodge the $2.99 shipping fee.
- includes a heat-change mug with cookie holder, bottle opener, and notebook
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although most sellers charge at least $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- ergonomic design
- paddle and onboard controls
- full sized steering wheel
