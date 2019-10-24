New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Nintendo 2DS XL Console w/ $25 eBay Gift Card
$100 $130
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we've seen in any condition and low today by $55. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Nintendo via eBay
Features
  • Plays 3DS games
  • Supports amiibos
  • Can stream movies or music from the Internet
Nintendo
