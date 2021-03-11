New
Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
Refurb Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
$138 $178
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN402" to get this deal. That's $61 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Tips
  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • includes crisping lid, reversible rack, and cook and crisp basket
  • pressure, steam, slow cook, yogurt. sear/saute, air crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate functions
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN402"
  • Expires 3/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances Bargain Junkie Ninja
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register