Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Ninja Coffee Bar with 2 14-oz. Double Insulated Cups
$55 $60
free shipping

That's $35 less than the best price we could find for the coffee maker alone. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "VM5A" to get this price.
  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by VMInnovations via Rakuten.
Features
  • controllable temperature, pre-infusion, and saturation
  • brews up to 5 cups
  • includes two 14-oz. plastic double insulated cups
  • Model: CF080QREF_EGB
Details
Comments
  Code "VM5A"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
