eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
$47 $55
free shipping

It's $3 under our September mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price to $46.74.
  • Sold by VM Express Deals via eBay.
  • A 30-day Ninja warranty is included.
Features
  • adjustable thermostat that ranges from 105° to 400° Fahrenheit
  • dishwasher-safe basket
  • programmable control panel features air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate
  • Model: AF100
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
