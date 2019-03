3.2" 922k-dot tilt touch LCD

4K recording at 30fps

Bluetooth and WiFi

special effects modes (e.g. night vision and silhouette)

scene modes (e.g. landscape, portrait, and close up)

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the refurbished Nikon D7500 DX-Format 20.9-Megapixel 4K DSLR Camera forwith. That's $447 under the best price we could find for it new elsewhere. Features include:A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.