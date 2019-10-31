New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Refurb Nikon D7500 21MP DSLR Camera
$599
free shipping

That's $201 under our March refurb mention and at least $198 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Adorama charges the same price.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3.2" 922k-dot tilt touch LCD
  • 4K recording at 30fps
  • Bluetooth and WiFi
  • special effects modes (e.g. night vision and silhouette)
  • scene modes (e.g. landscape, portrait, and close up)
  • Model: D7500
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital SLR Cameras B&H Photo Video Nikon Corporation
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register