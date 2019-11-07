New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Nikon D3500 24MP DSLR Camera w/ Lens Bundle
$350 $447
free shipping

That's $97 under the price of a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty is included
Features
  • AF-P 18-55mm VR & 70-300mm dual zoom lens included
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital SLR Cameras eBay Nikon Corporation
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register