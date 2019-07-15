New
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk R7450 802.11ac WiFi Router
$63 $140
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 802.11ac WiFi Smart Router for an in-cart price of $63.20 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $71. It features up to 2.6Gbps data transfer speed, 128MB flash memory, 256MB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 3.0. 7 Buy Now
  • A 90-day seller-backed warranty is provided.
  • up to 2.6Gbps data transfer speed
  • 128MB flash memory
  • 256MB RAM
  • 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • USB 3.0
  • Model: R7450
  • Expires 7/15/2019
