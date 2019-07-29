New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender
$40 $99
free shipping

Walmart offers the Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $40. Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it
  • up to 1,900 Mbps
  • MU-MIMO simultaneous streaming
  • intelligently selects the optimal Wi-Fi band for individual devices
  • Model: EX6400-100NAR
