Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender
$35 $99
free shipping

That's $5 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also $63 less than a new one.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; alternatively, free ship to store is available.
Features
  • up to 1,900 Mbps
  • MU-MIMO simultaneous streaming
  • intelligently selects the optimal Wi-Fi band for individual devices
  • Model: EX6400-100NAR
  • Published 1 hr ago
