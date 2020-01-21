Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Refurb Netgear EX6200 WiFi Range Extender
$30 $60
pickup at Walmart

That's $31 less than we found for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to bag a discount and dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • A 90-day Netgear warranty applies.
Features
  • speeds of up to 1200Mbps
  • connect up to 5 wired devices
  • 2 5dBi dual band detachable external antennas.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Wireless Networking Walmart Netgear
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register