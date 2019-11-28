Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Refurb Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$20 $60
pickup at Walmart

That's $10 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $25 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's unclear if a warranty is included
Features
  • up to 680MB/s
  • 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
  • certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
  • Model: Cm500-100Nar
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
