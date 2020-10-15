UntilGone · 10 hrs ago
Refurb Netgear C6300 Wireless Router
$90 $95
free shipping

Knock $5 off via coupon code "6135920", making it $59 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • dual-band 2.4 GHz / 5.0 GHz frequencies
  • up to 680Mbps transfer rates
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "6135920"
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 10 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Routers UntilGone Netgear
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register