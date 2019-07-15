New
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
  • A 90-day VIP warranty applies
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
  • 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
dealfreakz
This is the G6 Play model for $71, which is lower end specs than G6. False advertising here!
1 hr 59 min ago