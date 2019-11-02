New
Refurb Mophie Powerstation XXL 19,000mAh Power Bank
$23
free shipping

That's $4 under our September mention and $2 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by The Prune Danish via eBay.
  • A 30-day The Prune Danish warranty applies.
  • A charging cable is not included.
Features
  • USB-C or USB-A connectors
  • Extend the battery life of a USB-C MacBook up to 14 hours.
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
