You'd pay over $60 for just one of these chargers sold new elsewhere. That's a $220 savings in total! Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- USB-C and USB-A ports for dual charging
- passthrough charging
That's a savings of $110 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- USB-C connection
Use coupon code "DNS172" for $19 off, making it $13 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in White.
- USB-C PD 3.0, micro USB, and Lightning inputs
- PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and iSmart outputs
- LED indicator
- Model: RP-PB172
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Black or White.
- dual USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- micro USB input
- LED indicator light
- includes micro USB cable
- Model: PB-N73
That's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jackery via Amazon.
- 1 AC outlet
- 2 USB-A ports
- 1 DC car port
- 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack
- Model: 240
It's 60% off list and the coupon below will save you an extra $9. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's around $6 more at other stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In Green.
- 11.8" x 14.5" x 16.9"
- Up to 6 units can plug together using one outlet
- Low, high, and warm settings
- Removable stoneware and glass lids
- Dishwasher-safe
That's a savings of $38 off list price. You'd pay $20 or more on Amazon for similar. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Suits Apple or Android
- 1x Charging cable and 2 chargers
Save $11 on this hanging assistant, which features a built-in ruler and level system. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 30" wide built-in ruler
Sign In or Register