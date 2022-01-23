They cost at least $15 new individually elsewhere (albeit new). Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "30SHHZRK" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 20000mAh Black or White at this price.
- The 10000mAh Black and White options drop to $13.45 with the same code and 20% off clip coupon.
- Sold by Veektomx via Amazon.
- USB A port
- built-in micro, USB C, and Lighting cables
- LED display battery indicator
- Model: VT201-US-Black
It's a $214 savings and $8 less than we saw it last month. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "1000WDEAL" to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Gray.
- three AC outlets, three USB-A ports (1 QC 3.0 port), USB-C PD port, two 12V DC ports, and car charging port
- includes AC adapter, car charger cable, accessories storage bag, MC4 to DC solar power extension cable
- charges via AC wall outlet, generator, car outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- 300,000mAh (1,000Wh)
- Model: MARS-1000
It's $62 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Grey pictured).
- IPX4 water resistant
- 2 USB ports and Type C port
- charges up to 3 devices at one time
With the $10 off on-page coupon and code "9NDOGPEV", it's $10 under our last month's mention, $40 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EnginStar US via Amazon.
- AC output
- jump starter
- DC output
- 2 USB outputs
- USB-C input
- LED flashlight
- UL safety certified and CE, FCC, and RoHS approved
- includes home charger with USB-C plug, car cigarette lighter adapter, and battery clamp for 12V cars
- Model: HP100S
That's a savings of $91 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- 2.4" color LCD
- 3.3 ft flexible camera tube
- LED brightness control
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: WIC-1229C
That's a savings of up to 52% off. Shop Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 1-piece for $65
- 2-Piece for $129
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $27 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
