SideDeal · 13 mins ago
$19 $240
free shipping
It's a savings of 92% off list price. Additionally, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 12W USB-C PD fast charge
eBay · 3 wks ago
Mophie Powerstation Plus 6,000mAh Power Bank
$13 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cph2020 via eBay
- built-in micro USB and lightning cables
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Benks 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank
$24 $40
free shipping
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "30XRE4PP" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YarksDirect via Amazon.
- At this price in Black only.
- includes USB Type-C cable
- wireless charging for 5W output or USB-C plug-in for 12W output
Amazon · 2 days ago
YPWA Solar 30,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$18 $35
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "3811926M" to save $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YPWA via Amazon.
- dual USB output
- LED flashlight
- water-, drop-, and dust-proof
- recharge via solar or microUSB charging cable (included)
- Model: QC86S
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yuirqiin Explorer 300 Portable Power Station
$150 $280
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to save $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tuous via Amazon.
- 4 AC outlets
- 2 PD USB-C outputs
- 5 USB ports
- 2 DC car ports
- 300-watt
- recharge via car or wall outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- includes AC adapter and car charger
- Model: YR
Amazon · 6 days ago
Allpowers 500W Portable Power Station
$369 $469
free shipping
Clip the on page coupon for a $100 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AllPowersDirect via Amazon.
- Shipped by the seller and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- 3 USB ports, 2 AC ports, 2 DC ports, type-C port, and car outlet
- recharge via wall, car, or solar panel (not included)
- 666Wh lithium-ion battery pack
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Crock-Pot 3.5qt. Hook Up Connectable Entertaining System
$34 $75
free shipping
You'd pay $40 via Amazon. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping and save $8.99.
- up to six units can plug together using one outlet
- removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lids
SideDeal · 6 days ago
Men's Fleece Sweatpants 3-Pack
$39 $148
free shipping
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Men's Tagless T-Shirt 6-Pack
$29 $145
free shipping
That's just under $5 per shirt. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
SideDeal · 1 day ago
Red-T Zinc Immune Support for Men 120-Day Supply
4 for $20 $160
free shipping
That's a savings of $140 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
