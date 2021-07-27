Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh USB-C Charger 4-Pack for $15

New
Meh · 41 mins ago
$15 $50
free shipping
That's less than $4 per charger, each of which is good to juice your phone for at least a complete charge. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- No warranty information is provided.
- You must select a color before applying the coupon code in cart.
Details
Related Offers
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Refurb Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh USB-C Charger 2-Pack
$10
free shipping
That's $16 under the best price we could find for two new ones. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- You must select a color & size in cart for the coupon to apply.
- Use coupon code "dealnewsfs" for free shipping.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
exclusive
Tanga · 1 wk ago
Mophie Powerstation Plus 6,000mAh Power Bank w/ Built-In Cable
$9.99 $14
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to get this price. That's $4 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- In Rose Gold color.
Features
- 6,000mAh
- 2.1A output
- 9" microUSB cable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Anker Portable Power Station Powerhouse II 400
$280 $400
free shipping
Clip the on page coupon for a savings of $120 off list, a $20 drop from our May mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Shipped from and sold by Anker Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 300W AC outlet
- 60W USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- car socket
- 2 DC ports
- includes 65W adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and 18-month warranty
- Model: A1730
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Awanfi 500W Portable Power Station
$248 $388
free shipping
Clip the coupon on the page to save $140 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Ships from and sold by Yuhongda via Amazon.
Features
- 2 AC output ports
- DC output port
- 4 USB ports
- cigarette lighter socket
- supports solar charging (solar panel not included)
- Model: A61
eBay · 19 hrs ago
Topdon 200W Portable Power Station
$110 $150
free shipping
It's $40 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Innovazhy via Amazon.
Features
- 2 AC outputs
- USB 2.0 output
- USB 3.0 output
- 12V DC output
- Model: H200
Amazon · 5 days ago
Baldr 330W Portable Power Station
$187 $250
free shipping
Clip the $50 coupon and apply code "QGPRPHE2" for a savings of $93 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Baldr Inc via Amazon.
Features
- built-in fan
- 12V regulated power supply
- 2 DC outputs, 3 USB QC 3.0 plugs, and 1 USB Type C port
- compatible with Baldr solar panels (not included)
- Model: Baldr-330W-Upgrade
