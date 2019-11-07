New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Mophie Charging Pad for iPhones
$14 $60
free shipping

That's $36 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 30-day Prune Danish warranty applies.
  • It's sold by The Prune Danish via eBay.
  • up to 7.5W of power
  • charges any Mophie case, as well as other Qi-compatible wireless devices
  • overheat protection
