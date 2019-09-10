New
Refurb Mophie 19,000mAh Powerstation XXL Power Bank
$30 $150
free shipping

It's the best price for a refurb by $8. Buy Now

  • sold by The Prune Danish via eBay
  • a 30-day The Prune Danish warranty applies
  • a charger is not included
  • USB-C or USB-A connectors
  • extend the battery life of a USB-C MacBook up to 14 hours
