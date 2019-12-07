Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Milwaukee Tools M18 Li-Ion 6.5" Circular Saw
$72 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $13 and $24 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Code "PROTOOLS" bags this price.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year Milwaukee warranty applies.
  • Tool only, battery not included.
Features
  • heavy-duty magnesium guards
  • soft-grip handle
  • electronic brake
  • aircraft aluminum shoe
  • battery fuel gauge
  • Model: 2630-20
  • Expires 12/7/2019
