eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller
$26 in-cart $54
free shipping

That's $27 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • the price will drop in-cart
  • a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • 3.5mm headset jack
  • vibration feedback
  • expansion port to connect other devices
  • 30-foot wireless range
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
