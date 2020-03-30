Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Microsoft Surface i5 13.5" Touch Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$535 $1,149
free shipping

That's a savings of $614. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies
  • sold by Dig Jungle via eBay
Features
  • in Graphite Gold
  • Intel Core i5 7th Generation 2.50GHz processor
  • 13.5" 2256 x 1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 S
  • Bluetooth 4
  • Wi-Fi: 802.11ac Wireless LAN
