New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Kaby Lake R i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet
$500
free shipping

That's $320 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
  • It comes with a 1-year Microsoft warranty.
  • Accessories are not included; it's just the tablet.
Features
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register