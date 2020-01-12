Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Skylake m3 128GB 12.3" Windows Tablet
$299
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen on any model Surface 4 Pro. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by The Value Store TVs via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • Intel Core M3 6Y30 dual core 0.90GHz processor
  • 12.3" PixelSense 2736 x 1824 resolution detachable touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: KGL-00001
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
