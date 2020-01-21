Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Skylake i5 12.3" 256GB Windows Tablet
$434 $799
free shipping

That's $365 off and the best price we've seen for a Surface Pro 256GB Tablet with a 6th-generation (or newer) Intel Core processor. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Dig Jungle via eBay
  • A 1-Year Microsoft Warranty Applies
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4 GHz processor
  • 12.3" PixelSense 2736 x 1824 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Model: KGM-00001
