eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Skylake i5 12.3" 128GB Windows Tablet
$319 $699
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and $131 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Digjungle via eBay with a 1-year Microsoft warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
