eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Microsoft Surface Book 2 14" 256GB Tablet
$1,022 $1,201
free shipping

That's a $378 savings over the cost of a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add it to your cart and the price drops to $1,021.70
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay
  • A 30-day VIPOutlet warranty applies
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 13.5" 3000x2000 multi-touch PixelSense LCD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
  • Model: HN4-00001
