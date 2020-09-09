It's $421 under list and the best price we've seen in any condition. That's especially notable as this is certified by Microsoft to work as new, and carries a 1-year Microsoft warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
It's $309 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU-00001
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 512GB SSD
- 13.3" or 15.6" QLED display
- Windows 10 Home
- includes S pen
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on a selection of laptops, peripherals (some up to 50% off), and more, all sold by Microsoft via eBay. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- All items bag free shipping.
Save on a range of new and refurbished speakers, soundbars, earphones, and on-ear headphones. Shop Now at eBay
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's 15% off the list price and $10 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
That's the best price we could find from a reputable seller by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 mini display ports
- audio out port Magnetic surface connect cable
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: PD9-00003
