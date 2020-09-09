New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Microsoft Surface 3 Core i5 Touch 13.5" Laptop (2019)
$879 $1,300
free shipping

It's $421 under list and the best price we've seen in any condition. That's especially notable as this is certified by Microsoft to work as new, and carries a 1-year Microsoft warranty. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Microsoft
Core i5 Touchscreen SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
taison
$900 for a refurbished laptop with only 128 GB HD? No thanks.
53 min ago