That's $30 under our mention from last week, $451 under list, and the best price we've seen in any condition. That's especially notable as this is certified by Microsoft to work as new, and carries a 1-year Microsoft warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
It's $309 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU-00001
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 400 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's 15% off the list price and $10 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
Choose from a variety of classics like Mars Attacks, Rambo, Rear Window, and more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 50 titles
