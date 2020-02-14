Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Marshall Stockwell II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$120 $250
free shipping

That's $46 under what you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay with a 90-day Secondipity warranty.
  • 20+ hours of playtime on a single charge
  • IPX4 water-resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0
