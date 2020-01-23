Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Compact Cordless 2-Piece Combo Kit
$110 $220
free shipping

That's $10 under our December mention and $69 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to get this deal.
  • A 3-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Variable 2-speed 1/2" drill / driver with 4-pole motor
  • Variable speed impact driver
  • 1,460 in. lbs. of max torque
  • Built-in LED lights
  • Two 18-volt compact lithium-ion 2.0Ah batteries
  • Rapid optimum charger
  • Tool bag
  • Model: CT225R
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
