eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Cordless Impact Driver
$78 $98
free shipping

That's $112 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "POWER" to get this price.
  • It's sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year Makita warranty applies.
Features
  • variable speed motor
  • battery and charger
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
