eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Brushless Compact 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver Kit
$88 $110
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $11 and $36 under the lowest price we could find it new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Code "PROTOOLS" gets this price.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, although it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 1/2" drill driver
  • 3.0 Ah lithium-ion battery
  • charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: XFD061
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
