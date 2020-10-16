It's $45 under list price when new, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- A 2-year Makita warranty applies.
- A battery (required) and charger are not included.
- Built-in LED lamp
- Up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- 1/2" stroke
- dual-position on/off switch allows for either paddle or trigger switch operation
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- stackable interlocking case
- includes spade bits, brad point bits, metal drill bits, insert bits, power bits, & nutsetters
- Model: B-51661
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
That's $5 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Micro-grain carbide teeth are honed with up to 600 grit for a mirror finish
- Fine crosscutting
- Ideal for: harwood, softwood, and plywood
- Model: A-93681
Beef up your home workshop or just pick up a couple of DIY tools and save. Discounts include: $15 off $149 or more; $30 off $199 or more; and $50 off $249 or more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, which start about $9.
Save on a selection of DeWalt power tools and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $199 or more.
- $90 off $349 or more.
- $175 off $499 or more.
- Discounts apply automatically in the cart.
Purchase an eligible power tool from Milwaukee, Makita, RYOBI, or RIDGID and receive a free tool or battery. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Navigate by the offers in the left-hand column to filter by brand.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
