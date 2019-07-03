New
Daily Steals · 49 mins ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i7 Quad 15" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$980 $2,499
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "DSMAC4" cuts that to $979.99. With free shipping, that's $1,519 under the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this 2015 model. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.5GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon R9 M370X 2GB graphics
  • Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DSMAC4"
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Pro Daily Steals Apple
Core i7 15 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register