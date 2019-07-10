New
Refurb MacBook Pro i7 15" Retina Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$961 $2,000
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystal Well Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "MAC15" drops that to $960.99. With free shipping, that's $288 under our November refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2014 model. (It's a low for a refurb today by $39.) Buy Now
  • A 30-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
  • Model: MGXC2LL/A
  • Code "MAC15"
