Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$961 $2,000
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystal Well Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "MAC15" drops that to $960.99. With free shipping, that's $288 under our November refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2014 model. (It's a low for a refurb today by $39.) Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
- Model: MGXC2LL/A
L.A. Computer Company · 2 wks ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$899 $1,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day L.A. Computer Company warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i5-5287U 2.9GHz Broadwell dual-core Processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)
- Model: MF841LL/A
eBay · 1 day ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,952 $2,440
free shipping
6ave via eBay offers the 8th-generation mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Silver for $2,439.99. In-cart, that drops to $1,951.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
- Model: MR962LL/A
1 wk ago
Apple MacBook Pro Recall (Mid-2015 models)
Get a free battery replacement
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Daily Steals
$80 $190
free shipping
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals · 4 days ago
Oakley Sunglasses at Daily Steals
$80 $183
free shipping
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb Lenovo N22 Celeron 1.6GHz 12" Chromebook
$93 $300
free shipping
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Apple · 4 hrs ago
Apple Back To School Sale
get Beats w/ Apple device
free shipping
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase. Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Tips
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
