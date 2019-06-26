New
L.A. Computer Company · 50 mins ago
$899 $1,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day L.A. Computer Company warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i5-5287U 2.9GHz Broadwell dual-core Processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)
- Model: MF841LL/A
Details
Comments
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
L.A. Computer Company · 5 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM
$2,999 $3,399
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.4" Laptop with Touch Bar for $2,999 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Sign In or Register