Intel Core i5-5257U 2.7GHz Broadwell dual-core processor

13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED-backlit Retina display

8GB RAM

256GB flash storage

Thunderbolt 2

macOS Sierra

Mac2Mall via eBay offers the 3.5-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.7GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop in Silver forwithfor Prime members. That's $301 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen for this 2015 model in any condition. (It's $601 less than a new one today.) Features include:Note: a 30-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.