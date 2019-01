Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core processor

13.3" 1280x800 LED LCD

4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive

DVD burner

802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet

Thunderbolt & USB 3.0

Mac OS X 10.7.5 (Lion)

iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop forwith. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $93. (It's also the second-best price we've seen for this model.) This mid-2012 model features:Note: No warranty info is provided.