Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor

13.3" 1280x800 LED-backlit widescreen "glossy" display

4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive

SuperDrive DVD burner

iSight camera

Bluetooth 2.1, Thunderbolt, Firewire 800

Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)

UntilGone offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Widescreen Laptop for $319.99. Coupon code "DNMACPRO10" cuts it to. With, that's $80 under our mention from last May and an all-time low price for this laptop. (It's $30 under the best deal we could find for a new one today.) Features include:A 30-day UntilGpne warranty applies. Note that this unit will have signs of use, such as scuffs or dented corners. It comes with a non-OEM charger.