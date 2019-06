That's the best deal we could find by $34

$699

free shipping

Intel Core M-5Y31 1.1GHz Broadwell dual-core processor

12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display

8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0

USB 3.1 Type-C

macOS Sierra

L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished early-2015 2-lb. Apple MacBook Intel Broadwell Core M 1.1GHz 12" Retina Laptop in Rose Gold forwith. That the lowest price we could find by $34. Features include:A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.: The price has dropped to. Shipping is now