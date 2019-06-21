New
Refurb MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$699
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the 3-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and $34 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
  • Thunderbolt 2
  • Mac OS 10.13.6 High Sierra
