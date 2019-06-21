New
L.A. Computer Company · 20 mins ago
$699
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the 3-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and $34 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
- Thunderbolt 2
- Mac OS 10.13.6 High Sierra
Expires 6/21/2019
Published 20 min ago
Related Offers
Speck Products · 1 wk ago
Speck MacBook Case w/ GrabTab Phone Holder
$30
free shipping
That's a savings of $20 off list price
A DealNews exclusive! Speck offers its Speck SmartShell Case for MacBook Pro 13" or Speck SeeThru Case for MacBook Air 11" in several colors (SmartShell Strawberry Red pictured) for $39.95. Bundle either case with a Speck GrabTab Smartphone Holder for $9.95 and apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to drop the final price for both items to $29.95. With free shipping, that's a savings of $20 and the lowest price we could find.
L.A. Computer Company · 1 mo ago
Apple Refurb MacBook Broadwell 1.1GHz 12" Laptop
$679
$19 shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $34
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished early-2015 2-lb. Apple MacBook Intel Broadwell Core M 1.1GHz 12" Retina Laptop in Rose Gold for
- Intel Core M-5Y31 1.1GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- macOS Sierra
Update: The price has dropped to $679. Shipping is now $18.75.
L.A. Computer Company · 21 hrs ago
Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver
$159
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $159 with free shipping. That tied with our March mention as the lowest price we've seen for a new, sealed model and the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
L.A. Computer Company · 1 day ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$2,399 $2,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $2,399 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $126.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display with True Tone
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Radeon Pro 560X 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- macOS High Sierra
- Model: MR942LL/A
Apple · 1 wk ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
Target · 1 wk ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
eBay · 5 days ago
Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$400
free shipping
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for an iPhone 8 Plus in any condition. (It's the best we could find for a refurb today by $20.) Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
