itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $308.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now
LA Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $929 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from May, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID and 256GB SSD in Space Grey for $1,099.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most stores charge $1,294 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,069.99. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $870 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Dan2Friend via eBay offers the Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM/CDMA Smartphone in Red or Coral for $660 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
