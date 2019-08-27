New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb MacBook Air Broadwell i5 1.6GHz 12" Laptop
$309 $340
free shipping

itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $308.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB flash storage
  • OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i5 11.6 inch 12 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register