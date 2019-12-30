Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Logitech UE Boom 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$55 $180
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by A-Depot via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • available in Black or Indigo
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • shockproof
  • camera mount and detachable D-ring
